Hopewell Police Department holding toy drive for families in need and children in hospitals

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is on a mission to provide as many local children as possible with gifts this holiday season. They are holding a toy drive to fill an entire SWAT truck with toys and essentials for families struggling financially and children currently in pediatric wards.

“With all that occurred this year there are many families in financial crisis and with that they are facing a not so festive holiday season” HPD stated in a press release. “So we are encouraging all to come together and chip in what you can to help these families have the best holiday season possible.”

Toys will be collected for children ranging from 2 months old to 17 years old.

The department gave a list of toy suggestions including: art supplies, bed sets, bathrobes, slippers, clothing, princesses, movie and television character toys, singing toys, superheros, video game related toys, developmental toys, learning toys, books, coloring books, toy trucks, balls, blankets, baby bouncers, stuffed animals, walkers, hair scrunchies and bathing items.

Toys can be dropped off at the wrapped boxes in the main lobby of the Hopewell Police Department headquarters. More boxes will be set up around the city later, new locations will be announced on the HPD Facebook page.

Toys must be unwrapped and do not need to be brand new but should be cleaned well.

Donations will be collected up until Dec. 18. Anyone with questions can contact the HPD he Community Engagement Team at 804-452-4668 or HopewellCET@hopewellva.gov.

