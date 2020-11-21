Hopewell Police Department hosts first ever holiday food drive

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Over 1,600 vehicles lined up in Hopewell today to receive food just in time for the holidays. The Hopewell Police Department partnered with the fire department and sheriff’s office to distribute food to families in need.

HPD tells 8News that they wanted to help provide tri-cities area families with food to prepare a thanksgiving dinner. They knew that during the pandemic it was especially important to get food to people in the community.

“Honestly, the best thing in the world is to sit around the table with your family and have a good dinner,” said HPD Community Engagement Officer, Ron Fregcolle.

Fregcolle and another community engagement officer Michael Redavid says that the event was planned for noon to 4 p.m. but cars had lined up so early that decided to start the event a little after 10 a.m. By 3:30 p.m. they had served at least 1,600 vehicles on site and made about 40 deliveries to people who had prearranged to get the food dropped off.

Redavid and Fregcolle said that everyone was polite, happy and thankful for the donations they received.

The food drive was made possible by donations from numerous partners. Tyson donated over 33,000 pounds of chicken and Feed More provided 13,000 pounds of food. Other major donations came from Destination Church, Randolph Market and Food Lion.





