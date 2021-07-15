Hopewell Post Office renamed in honor of city’s first Black mayor

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Rep. Donald McEachin hosted a dedication ceremony at the Hopewell Post Office on Thursday. The post office was renamed in honor of Reverend Dr. Curtis West Harris.

Harris served as the city’s first African American mayor and is remembered for fighting for racial equity, civil rights and educational justice.

McEachin introduced the bill to rename the post office in memory of Harris. He says the revered did so much for the city and the Commonwealth and the least they could do was name a facility after him.

“He really fought for all people, it wasn’t just African Americans it was all Americans he fought for to try to expand civil rights, to try and make sure everyone was playing on a level playing field,” McEachin said.