HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell students are raising awareness about crime in their community nearly six months after one of their classmates was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Fourth-grade students at Harry E. James Elementary revealed banners at several city parks on Wednesday to bring attention to gun violence.

“Having so many out in our community will hopefully make that big change we’re looking for,” Samantha Szewczyk, a fourth-grade teachers at Harry E. James Elementary, said.

Her students, along with other fourth grade classes at the school, designed 28 banners through the CREW program. The banners were designed to raise awareness of gun violence and to honor lives taken too soon.

Gun violence is something the school is all too familiar with. P’Aris Moore, who was shot and killed in December during a drive-by, attended Harry E. James Elementary School.

Her fellow classmates helped to create these masterpieces starting in January. Five months later, the banners are displayed at city parks across Hopewell, including in King’s Court, Arlington, Woodlawn and City Point playgrounds.

Frenchi Jones, who played an instrumental role in the project, said having a visual representation of what they’re fighting against is giving them hope.

“For the children who live and play here, many times, they’re afraid to go outside and play and it’s unfair and it’s time for change,” she said. “I’m so proud of these young people for using their voice—using their art ability.”

Jones said the banners are a conversation starter, which will hopefully lead to solutions for ending gun violence.

“It’s really, hopefully, going to tug at the heartstrings of our community and of the people who are potentially, traumatically impacting these children and the community as a whole with the continuation of community violence,” Jones said.

Tabitha Martinez, Hopewell’s Parks and Recreation Director, added that the location of the banners also had a specific purpose.

“The students chose their end-of-lesson project and selected to create banners to remind the community that parks are utilized by youth and to think about their actions while in or near our local parks,” Martinez said.

Dawn Cass, another fourth-grade teacher, said the passion of her students is admirable.

“The passion the kids put into this project — we guided them, but this is the students,” she said. “This is our children actively advocating for change in our community.”

Through this initiative, the students had the opportunity to speak with state leaders, including state delegate Carrie Coyner, about their efforts.