HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A Hopewell native will compete in this summer’s 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, representing Team Virginia as a swimmer.

Zach Brown has been swimming for decades and spends his free time teaching kids how to swim. He has a ‘countless’ collection of medals, according to Hopewell City Public Schools, which include over 20 gold medals.

Zach Brown swimming (Photo courtesy of Hopewell City Public Schools)

Zach Brown with his medals (Photo courtesy of Hopewell City Public Schools)

He works with YMCA’s Learn to Swim program and is the assistance coach for Wood Dale Summer Swim Team.

He plans to compete in the 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard butterfly and the 200-yard medley relay. Brown will travel to Orlando with Team Virginia on June 4.

The Opening Ceremony will be televised on WRIC at noon on Sunday, June 5.