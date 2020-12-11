Hopewell to distribute PPE at drive through event tomorrow

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell residents will be able to attend a free drive through PPE distribution event tomorrow morning. Saturday’s event is part of the city’s second round of PPE kit giveaways.

The kits will be handed out from 10 a.m. to noon at Hopewell High School. The area will be marked with signage to help direct traffic, people attending the event should be prepared for heavy traffic.

Anyone who is unable to attend the event but is interested in receiving PPE can contact Hopewell Recreation and Parks at 804-541-2353 or recandparks@hopewellva.gov.

During PPE distribution events held in August the city delivered 10,000 kits to homes across the city.