HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell’s largest holiday celebration of the year is taking place next weekend.

According to the city’s website, “Light Up the Night” is taking place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The event will include an illumination ceremony for the city’s Christmas tree, as well as a Christmas parade, winter festival and visits with Santa.

The parade begins at 4 p.m. at the Cavalier Square Shopping Center and will make its way down 15th Street, City Point Road and Main Street before concluding at the Ashford Civic Plaza.

Immediately after the parade ends, the Grand Illumination Ceremony will start at the Ashford Civic Plaza. City officials will make brief remarks before the illumination.

The winter festival will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and activities will include crafts and mini train rides at the Hopewell Public Library, as well as a petting zoo on Cawson Street. Face coverings are recommended for indoor activities and physical distancing is required for outdoor activities.

Visits with Santa will taking place at the library on the mezzanine level. Visitors are asked to take their own photographs.

Drivers should expect significant delays while driving near the parade’s route and spectators are asked to stay on the sidewalk for the entire parade.

The city is still accepting applications for parade units, more information can be found here.

More information about “Light Up the Night” can be found here.