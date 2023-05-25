RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Look, we asked for donations… and you all delivered! The 2023 8News and Puritan Cleaners 100,000 Meals Campaign was a massive success thanks to the combined donations from those who graciously participated.

For the past 14 years, 8News and Puritan Cleaners have partnered on the 100,000 Meals Campaign to encourage donations to Feed More, a hunger-relief organization that works with communities throughout Central Virginia. Donations to Feed More help stock local food pantries, provide meals to children and ensure our neighbors who need food have a place to go for assistance.

And the grand total for 2023’s campaign was…

137,519 MEALS!

“My heart is filled and I am humbled by the continued generosity of Central Virginia in supporting the 100,000 Meals Campaign,” 8News Meteorologist Matt DiNardo said.

Feed More’s team and those at Puritan Cleaners are grateful for the donations and can’t wait to celebrate the results, all in the spirit of providing well-deserved meals to people in need.