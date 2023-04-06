RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This week, Jewish people across Central Virginia will observe one of the most important holidays of the year — Passover.

Passover 2023 began at sundown on Wednesday, April 5, and will continue for just over a week. This is a week filled with special food, services and prayer. If this year is your first time partaking in Passover, you are not sure where to go for services in Richmond or you simply want to learn more about the holiday, here are some things to know.

What is Passover?

Passover is one of the most important Jewish holidays. It commemorates the Jewish people’s exodus from slavery in Egypt and their journey to freedom.

What happens during Passover?

On the first two nights of Passover, a Seder is held. A Seder is a special 15-step dinner involving prayer and song. While Passover dinners can be unique and vary between different families and temples, it usually involves matzah (unleavened crackers), mild herbs (like parsley) dipped in salt water, bitter herbs (like horseradish), roasted eggs and wine. Main courses can be lamb, chicken, gefilte fish, casserole or matzah ball soup.

The first Seder of this year’s Passover was held on Wednesday, April 5, and the second Seder will take place on Thursday, April 6.

For the remainder of Passover, most people keep kosher and do not eat leavening agents or grains. This means no bread, baked goods or pasta can be eaten during the week of Passover. Some people also refrain from eating beans, peas and other legumes during Passover.

How long will Passover last?

Passover will last until sundown on Thursday, April 13 this year.

What can I do for Passover in Central Virginia?

If you are new to Central Virginia or looking for a place to celebrate Passover, there are plenty of options to choose from. Many temples and Jewish organizations throughout the region will be holding Seders, prayers and services throughout the week. Here are just a few:

Congregation Beth Ahabah, located at 1121 West Franklin Street

Temple Beth-El, located at 3330 Grove Avenue

Or Atid, located at 10625 Patterson Avenue

Or Ami, located at 9400 Huguenot Road

Keneseth Beth Israel, located at 6300 Patterson Avenue

Kehillah

Chabad

If you are looking for places to buy kosher food that can be eaten during Passover, the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond has a list of local markets and grocery stores on its website.