RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you are trying to make space in your bookshelves, the Richmond Public Library can help.

The Friends of the Richmond Public Library is holding a drive-through book drive on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the main Richmond Public Library, 101 East Franklin Street. The drop-off service will be available at the rear of the loading dock of the Richmond Main Library between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

People who donate used hardbacks, paperbacks, CDs and DVDs can get documentation for their tax-deductible donation.

Donated books will be sold in the next Friends’ biannual “Big Book Sale” on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 which raises funds for the RPL.

For more information on the details visit: rvalibraryfriends.org