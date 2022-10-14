CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center is hosting a food drive with a goal of reaching 100,000 pounds of donations during the holiday season.

The event lasts from now until Dec. 20. The challenge is set to help the non-profit provide for people in need throughout the county.

Flyer from the Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center

If you are able, donations of dry and canned food items are being accepted. Items include canned beans and vegetables, apple sauce, ramen noodles, Pop-Tarts, instant coffee and much more.

Flyer from the Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center

If you are able to host a food drive of your own, you are invited to email fooddrives.cfboc@gmail.com.

You can donate items at the Chesterfield Food Bank and Outreach Center located at 12211 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, Va. 23821.