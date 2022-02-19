Ice cream, pie and cupcakes galore: Where to get the best desserts in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (STACKER) — Who knew Richmond had this many gelato shops?

Research—and plenty of anecdotal evidence—shows that people tend to eat more calories and crave more sweet foods in the winter months. We may never reach the glories of fat bears preparing for hibernation, but the impulse could be the same—a vestigial drive to store up calories in preparation for bitter winter.

That being said, the number of ice cream shops on this list may not be much help to snow-bound snackers.

One thing is certain: You don’t need a reason to indulge. Life presents more challenges than ever, and stress eating is a perfectly valid way to cope. So whether it’s part of soothing COVID-19 anxieties or dealing with the usual decrease in sunlight and outdoors time, consider a trip to one of these sweet suppliers int he Richmond area – we say they’re the best of the best.

#20. Crossroads Coffee & Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 3600 Forest Hill Ave, Richmond, VA 23225-3416

#19. Charm School Social Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 311 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-4218

#18. The Treat Shop RVA

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 6114 Jahnke Rd, Richmond, VA 23225-2639

#17. Stoplight Gelato Cafe

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 405 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23220-3905

#16. Gelati Celesti

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 3004 Stony Point Rd, Richmond, VA 23235-2349

#15. DeLuca Gelato

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1362 Gaskins Rd, Richmond, VA 23238-4919

#14. WPA Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 2707 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23223-7345

#13. Pearl’s Cupcake Shoppe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5812 Grove Ave, Richmond, VA 23226-2662

#12. Les Crepes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9200 Stony Point Pkwy Suite 152, Richmond, VA 23235-1971

#11. Duck Donuts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1601 Willow Lawn Drive Unit 130, Richmond, VA 23230

#10. Carytown Cupcakes

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3111 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3503

#9. Bev’s Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 2911 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3515

#8. Whisk

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 2100 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23223-7051

#7. Subrosa Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 620 N 25th St, Richmond, VA 23223-6538

#6. Sugar Shack Donuts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1001 N Lombardy St, Richmond, VA 23220-2203

#5. For the Love of Chocolate

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3136 W Cary St Ste, Richmond, VA 23221-3504

#4. Shyndigz

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1903 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220-5330

#3. Proper Pie Co.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (229 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 2505 E Broad St #100, Richmond, VA 23223-7269

#2. Country Style Donuts

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (687 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 8900 W Broad St between Gogi BibimBap and Nora Taste of Lebanon, Richmond, VA 23294-5815

#1. Gelati Celesti Heavenly Handmade Ice Cream

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (466 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8906 W Broad St Ste A, Richmond, VA 23294-5827