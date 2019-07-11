‘It means the world to these agencies’: Kroger donates $40K to Feed More

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A big donation from Kroger will help feed thousands of Central Virginians.

Kroger donated $40,000 Thursday to Feed More through its Zero Hunger, Zero Waste initiative.

Feed More is a local hunger relief organization that collects and distributes food to those in need.

The money will help 15 of Feed More’s agencies in the region.

Feed More CEO Doug Pick said the gift will pay for much-needed supplies to keep their efforts going.

“It’s a big gift to these agencies. They’re going to be getting refrigeration, freezer units, some technology, some shelving. It means the world to these agencies,” Pick said.

Last year, Kroger donated a refrigerated box truck to Feed More’s mobile pantry program.