CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As associate principal for Bellwood Elementary school in Chesterfield County, Tiffany House has seen firsthand how Conexus Vision has helped students in her school both see and perform better in the classroom. But Tiffany also sees Conexus from a different point of view.

“As a mom, you just want to make sure you’re doing what’s best for your child, you know, making sure they have everything they need to succeed,” House said.

Tiffany and her husband had been alerted early on by their pediatrician that Sky, their daughter, might have a vision issue but they didn’t know how bad it had become over time.

“The initial screening happened at her two-year checkup with the pediatrician,” House said. “They said that they noticed that there was something with an astigmatism possibly.”

Tiffany House sits at her desk explaining what a difference Conexus Vision has made in her daughter’s life (Photo: Matt DiNardo)

One of the challenges that face families with students who need eye exams or even glasses is not always the cost but just finding the time to get everything done. And Conexus removes those challenges.

“It was such a blessing truly,” House described. “Equity doesn’t always mean a financial barrier. It could be the time barrier. It could be not knowing exactly where to go to get that follow-up appointment. So, everything literally came to us here.”

Since receiving her glasses, House said her daughter is reading almost all of the words in her books and even wrote a short story. When she asked her daughter if she herself could tell a difference, Sky replied, “Oh, yes, mommy, it’s a big difference.”