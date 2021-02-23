Itching to perform again, Richmond Philharmonic brings their compositions to raceway vaccination events

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The sounds from the stroke of a bow on a violin. The feeling of hardened callouses against brass-plated strings on a steel guitar. These are the simple things musicians live and breathe to enjoy.

And it hits so much different when they’re enjoying them in front of a crowd.

For members of the Richmond Philharmonic Orchestra, the roar of the crowd has been missed since the start of the pandemic.

But, like music, adaptation is key to hitting the right notes, and that could mean filling that void even by performing for people getting vaccinations.

Richmond Philharmonic members are volunteering at multiple Richmond Raceway COVID-19 vaccination events, including a pair of them who performed on Tuesday.

Damian Muller played the dulcimer and Kathy Muller played the double bass at Tuesday’s vaccination event. The crowd loved it.

Dave Davis, president of Richmond Philharmonic, said his musicians were “itching to perform in front of a crowd again.”

Davis said small groups of his musicians are volunteering at the raceway and the next group will perform at this Saturday’s event during the early evening.