RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On a rainy Friday morning, dozens of local girl scouts, alongside their families and troop leaders, picked up some very important packages that will kick off another year of one of the Girl Scouts’ most famous and popular yearly programs.

“Today is the best time, it’s cookie time!” Molly T. Fuller, the CEO of Girls Scouts of Virginia, said.

On Friday, Feb. 17 over a million packages of Thin Mints, Caramel Delites and other fan favorites arrived in Richmond. Scouts and troop leaders came out in the rain to take their share of boxes and bring them to waiting customers.

Credit: Howard Williams/8News.

According to Girls Scouts, the Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Fuller says the program not only provides community members with some tasty treats, but also helps girls learn important life skills like money management, decision making and people skills.

“When a customer buys a cookie, what they are doing is fueling amazing adventures for girls and allowing a girl to grow and prosper and capture her best potential and really become tomorrow’s leader today,” Fuller said.

Fuller says that proceeds from cookie sales will go to supporting local councils and troops in their programs for the rest of the year. But the program is also giving back in other ways. This year, the Girl Scouts of Virginia will be donating 14,000 packages of cookies to the local United Service Organization (U.S.O.). Cookie customers can also give to the causes by selecting “Care to Share” on their cookie order form.

This year’s cookie season runs until March 31.