‘It’s grown into a family’: Runners gather for 5th annual Meg’s Miles run

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Runners gathered in Hanover County on Friday morning to run a race in honor of Meg Menzies. Menzies was training for the 2014 Boston Marathon when she was hit and killed by a drunk driver.

Menzies lived in Hanover with her three kids.

This year marks five years of people coming together to run in her memory. Around 75 runners came from across the country for the race.

Menzies’ mom Pam Cross said the community support started immediately after her daughter’s death and hasn’t stopped.

“It started out as a people honoring her a week after she died it’s grown into a family that comes back every year to honor her, but to support each other,” Cross said.

Menzies’ impact doesn’t stop with the race, the organization started in her honor hold shoe drives, provides local athletes with scholarships, supports running teams and helps fund wellness programs.