RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Even though several Halloween events happened over the weekend, there are more happening tonight across Central Virginia.

City of Richmond

Overbrook Presbyterian Church Trunk or Treat. Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. Overbrook Presbyterian Church, located 2605 Dumbarton Road, Richmond.

Swansboro Baptist Church Trunk or Treat. Monday, Oct. 31. 6 p.m. Swansboro Baptist Church, located 3801 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, Va.

Chesterfield County

Trunk or Treat Monday, Oct. 31. 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Southside Church – Courthouse Road Campus, located 6851 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield.

City of Colonial Heights

Halloween in the Park. Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. Flora Hill Park, located 300 Richmond Avenue in Colonial Heights.

Powhatan County

Harvest Fest & Trunk-o-Treat. Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Powhatan County Fairgrounds, located 4042 Anderson Highway in Powhatan. $5 per car load.

At the same time, the Virginia Department of Health wants little ghosts and goblins to stay safe.

VDH reminds parents to only allow children to eat candy that’s pre-packaged, not homemade, and recommends throwing away candy that has a torn wrapper.

For old-fashioned trick-or-treaters, VDH recommends carrying a flashlight and recommends looking both ways before crossing the street.

Virginia Department of Health Halloween night tips