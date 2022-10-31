RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Even though several Halloween events happened over the weekend, there are more happening tonight across Central Virginia.
City of Richmond
- Overbrook Presbyterian Church Trunk or Treat. Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. Overbrook Presbyterian Church, located 2605 Dumbarton Road, Richmond.
- Swansboro Baptist Church Trunk or Treat. Monday, Oct. 31. 6 p.m. Swansboro Baptist Church, located 3801 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, Va.
Chesterfield County
- Trunk or Treat Monday, Oct. 31. 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Southside Church – Courthouse Road Campus, located 6851 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield.
City of Colonial Heights
- Halloween in the Park. Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. Flora Hill Park, located 300 Richmond Avenue in Colonial Heights.
Powhatan County
- Harvest Fest & Trunk-o-Treat. Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Powhatan County Fairgrounds, located 4042 Anderson Highway in Powhatan. $5 per car load.
At the same time, the Virginia Department of Health wants little ghosts and goblins to stay safe.
VDH reminds parents to only allow children to eat candy that’s pre-packaged, not homemade, and recommends throwing away candy that has a torn wrapper.
For old-fashioned trick-or-treaters, VDH recommends carrying a flashlight and recommends looking both ways before crossing the street.
Virginia Department of Health Halloween night tips
- Children shouldn’t snack on treats from their goody bags while they’re out trick-or-treating. Urge them to wait until they get home and let you inspect their loot before they eat any of it.
- Never take candy from strangers. Parents should only allow kids to go to homes in which they know the residents.
- Illegal drugs may be made look like popular candy brands; these are known as “look-alikes.” If you suspect your child’s candy contains illicit or illegal substances, call your local police department.
- If you have very young children, be sure to remove any choking hazards such as gum, peanuts, hard candies, or small toys.
- Make sure costumes fit well to avoid blocked vision and help prevent trips and falls.
- Skip the Halloween party if you aren’t feeling well.
- Don’t taste raw cookie dough or cake batter that contains uncooked eggs.