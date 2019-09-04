Jackson Ward’s 2nd Street Festival returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2nd Street Festival returns for its 31st anniversary Saturday-Sunday, October 5-6 to the historical Jackson Ward neighborhood.

The festival has grown to be one of the Mid-Atlantic’s largest street festivals. “Nearly 30,000 people visit Jackson Ward to reminisce about the days when 2nd Street was the heart and soul of Richmond’s African American community and was known as ‘the Harlem of the South,'” festival organizers said.

The 2nd Street Festival includes four stages of live music, food vendors, a Kidz-Zone bu the Children’s Museum of Richmond and Artists Row featuring Sone-Seeré Burrell; David Marion, Liberated Flow; Kelvin Henderson, Fruit of the Spirit; Abdul Badi, The Art of Badi; and Resheda Pullen Jireh.

EU Band



The kick-off is scheduled for Saturday, Sept 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Hippodrome Theater at 528 N. 2nd Street.

Richmond artist Sone-Seeré Burrell will unveil her original poster art for this year’s festival. Seeré Burrell is the first female ever commissioned for the 2nd Street Festival’s poster art.

The kick-off and festival are free and open to the public.