Breaking News
As heat intensifies, search party grows for missing Emporia man

James River Hike to help Richmond School students get moving for the summer

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)–DEON Intervention Inc. is sponsoring an 6.5 mile James River Hike to encourage RPS students to be active and appreciate the beauty of their city.    The hike starts and ends at the Nickel Bridge Parking area.   The hike on Saturday, June 15th is open to all RPS Middle and High School students.   They need to register ahead of time if they want the T-shirt and $25 gift card they can earn for completing the hike.   DEON is also looking for volunteer guides to help out with the hike.  You can learn more about the event and sign up here. The event is being sponsored by Ellwood Thompson’s local market, Richmond Raceway, Geoff McDonald & Associates, River City Comprehensive Counseling and The Coleman Institute.  

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events