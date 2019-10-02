James River swim to benefit cancer research in RVA

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)– You can a dip in the James River and help raise money for cancer research at the VCU Massey Cancer Center. Swim Across America’s 2nd Annual Richmond Open Water Swim offers several different distances for folks to swim. Not a swimmer? No worries…you can bring a raft and take part too.

Swimmers will participate in one of four distance swims: Half-mile, 1-mile, 2.4-miles or 5-miles. New for 2019 is the “Richmond Float 500”. For those that would prefer the easy way of getting down the river. Participants will be taken 500-meters upriver and be part of the massive flotilla of giant unicorns, swans, llamas and other crazy characters. Following the swims, participants and volunteers will be treated to a post-event brunch, awards ceremony and donation presentation.

The swim is Saturday, October 5th. It’s on the south side of the James River in Chesterfield at the American Legion Post #354. You can learn more about the event here. With later rain in the past two months, the conditions are perfect. The water level is low and the river is clear!