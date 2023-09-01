RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — From hikes to river cleanups to learning opportunities and more, the seven-day-long series of events making up James River Week has it all.
The annual celebration offers fun for all ages, providing the space for community members to come together and connect with the James and fellow river lovers alike. Many events are curated to bring awareness to critical issues the river faces.
Whether you sign up for a paddle adventure, experience your first batteau trip, connect with nature on a hike along the river shore, or even give your first oyster a try at a local restaurant — James River Week allows like-minded Virginians to enjoy the spoils of the largest watershed in the commonwealth.
The weeklong event, Seafood for the James, will allow participating restaurants to offer a seafood or fish dish with 10% of all sales from the dish going towards the James River Association for the protection of the James River watershed for the the duration of James River Week.
Participating Richmond area restaurants include Brambly Park, Jardin, Rappahannock Oyster Co, Shagbark, Toast, New American Gastropub, Southbound, Alewife, Legend Brewing Co and The Boathouse.
2023 James River Week Schedule
- All Week Long — Seafood for the James — Restaurants throughout our watershed.
- Sat. Sept. 9; 12-4 pm — James River Week Kick-Off — Hardywood Park Craft Brewery – West Creek, 820 Sanctuary Trail Dr, Richmond, VA 23238
- Sat. Sept. 9, 10, 16, 17 — The Great Return of the Atlantic Sturgeon Pontoon Boat Trips — JRA, Rocketts Landing
- Sat. Sept. 9 — James River Regional Cleanup — James River Advisory Council, Watershed-wide
- Sat. Sept. 9; 9 am — River Trail Hike — Powhatan State Park – Powhatan, VA
- Sat. Sept. 9; 10 am — Run of the River — Maymont Foundation, Robins Nature Center at Maymont, Richmond, VA
- Sat. Sept. 9; 11 am — James River Urban Wildlife in Pictures with Bill Draper — Maymont Foundation, Robins Nature Center, Richmond, VA
- Sat. Sept. 9; 7pm — Family Night Hike at Maymont — Maymont Foundation, Farm at Maymont, Richmond, VA
- Mon. Sept. 11; 11 am— Toddler Time — Maymont Foundation, Robins Nature Center at Maymont, Richmond, VA
- Tus. Sept. 12; 12:30 pm — Hike with Blue Sky Fund — Blue Sky Fund, Reedy Creek, Richmond, VA
- Sept. 12; 9:30 & 10:30 am, Sept. 13; 9:30, 10:00 & 10:30 am — James River Story Time — Chesterfield County Public Libraries
- Wed. Sept. 13; 10 am — Homeschool Days: James River Week at Maymont— Maymont Foundation, Robins Nature Center at Maymont, Richmond
- Thurs. Sept. 14; 10:30 am — Introduction to Rain Gardens — Maymont Foundation, Robins Nature Center at Maymont, Richmond
- Thurs. Sept. 14; 12:00 pm — The River City: Why is Richmond where it is? — Maymont Foundation, Robins Nature Center at Maymont, Richmond
- Fri. Sept. 15; 4:30 pm — Screening of “A Sturgeon Story: Searching for Giant Leaping Dinosaur Fish” — Robins Nature Center at Maymont, Richmond
- Sat. Sept. 16; 9:00 am — Litter cleanup — Virginia Living Museum, Newport News
- Sat. Sept. 16; 11:00 am — Conservation Photographer: Lori A. Cash — Henrico County Public Library
- Sat. Sept. 16; 12:00 pm — The River City: Why is Richmond where it is? — Maymont Foundation, Robins Nature Center at Maymont, Richmond
- Sat. Sept. 16; 4:00 pm — “AGUAS” performed by the Latin Ballet — Maymont Foundation, Near the Robins Nature Center at Maymont, Richmond
- Sat. Sept. 16; 9:15 pm — Wonders of the James River Watershed — Chester Library, Chesterfield
- Sat. Sept. 16; 11:15 pm — Wonders of the James River Watershed — Clover Hill Library, Chesterfield
