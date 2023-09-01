RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — From hikes to river cleanups to learning opportunities and more, the seven-day-long series of events making up James River Week has it all.

The annual celebration offers fun for all ages, providing the space for community members to come together and connect with the James and fellow river lovers alike. Many events are curated to bring awareness to critical issues the river faces.

Whether you sign up for a paddle adventure, experience your first batteau trip, connect with nature on a hike along the river shore, or even give your first oyster a try at a local restaurant — James River Week allows like-minded Virginians to enjoy the spoils of the largest watershed in the commonwealth.

The weeklong event, Seafood for the James, will allow participating restaurants to offer a seafood or fish dish with 10% of all sales from the dish going towards the James River Association for the protection of the James River watershed for the the duration of James River Week.

Participating Richmond area restaurants include Brambly Park, Jardin, Rappahannock Oyster Co, Shagbark, Toast, New American Gastropub, Southbound, Alewife, Legend Brewing Co and The Boathouse.

2023 James River Week Schedule