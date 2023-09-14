HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More than 40 vendors are preparing for the big fall plant sale at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden this weekend.

From rare plants to garden decor, to artwork, jewelry, food and more, the vendors will offer an array of garden-related wares for sale.

This year, the plant sale will take place Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Parking Lot C outside of the Botanical Garden. Admission to the sale is free and open to the public, and leashed dogs are welcome.

Fall plant sale at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (Photo: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden)

Master gardeners and master naturalists will be on-site to answer any and all plant questions. A full list of vendors can be found here.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is located at 1800 Lakeside Avenue in Henrico.