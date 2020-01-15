Jewish Food Festival returns to Richmond for 13th year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– The Jewish Food Festival returns for yet another year this weekend! All the classic Jewish food that you love will be there, plus some vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options that are sure to appease the whole crowd. The festival is happening Sunday, January 19th and Monday the 20th from 11:30am until 7:30pm at the Weinstein JCC.

Come out to grab the traditional brisket or corned beef dinner, stuffed cabbage, shwarma, falafel, or potato latkes. Can’t forget the matzah ball soup! The Jewish Food Festival has also partnered with Legends Brewery to make a Pumpernickel Porter, which is a Jewish Food Festival exclusive!

Among food, there will also be live music, vendors, and a raffle. A free shuttle picks up passengers that park on Lake Avenue, Cutshaw Avenue, Treboy Avenue, and W. Grace Street.

The Weinstein JCC is located at 5403 Monument Avenue. You can find more information about the festival at http://www.richmondjewishfoodfestival.com.