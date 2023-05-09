DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Country music star Jo Dee Messina is coming soon to Central Virginia with a concert in Doswell.

The two-time Grammy nominated American country music artist performed hits like “Heads Carolina, Tails California” and “Bring On the Rain” — and will be taking the stage at Doswell’s Meadow Event Park on May 19 for its After Hours Concert Series.

8News spoke to the singer-songwriter and she described what fans can expect from her tour that had sold out every show so far this year.

“You’re going to hear the hits, and you’re going to hear some stories, and we have some new music that we’re going to be sharing… so there’s lots,” Jo Dee Messina said. “And then there is something in it for everybody, so even if you’re friends with someone who doesn’t know the music, just bring them on down because it’s going to be fun for everybody.”

Jo Dee Messina will be performing with opening act The Dryes — who were contestants on NBC’s The Voice.

The concert doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are not yet sold out, so visit the After Hours Concert Series website to learn more.