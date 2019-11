RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Johnston-Willis will be hosting an informational seminar on lung cancer, including the dangers of vaping this Wednesday.

The event will take place on Nov. 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Stalker Auditorium on 1401 Johnston Willis Drive.

The seminar will feature education on the effects of smoking and vaping, early lung cancer detection and lung cancer treatments.

You must RSVP to attend the event. You can do so by calling (804) 320-3627 or online.