RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities is inviting Richmonders to the first ever Jubilation in June this weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the three-day event will begin with a performance by the Legacy Band at Dogwood Dell on Friday, June 17, followed by “Shared History in Storytelling” at 17th Street Market on Saturday, June 18 and the Jubilation Festival at 3101 Wharf Street on Juneteenth.

The festival is set to begin at 4 p.m. and end with the fireworks show beginning at 9:15 p.m., more information about the event can be found here.