Juneteenth 2019, A Freedom Celebration is this weekend

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)– The Elegba Folklore Society’s Juneteenth Freedom Celebration is coming up this weekend.(June 14th-16th) It’s a three celebration and commemoration of the end of Slavery. Elegba Folklore Society programs a combination of history with a contemporary family gathering featuring performances, speakers, The Freedom Market and children’s activities. A symposium and the Annual Torch Lit Night Walk on the Trail of Enslaved Africans are featured. Elegba Folklore Society introduced Juneteenth to Richmond in 1996.

The family-friendly event commemorates

the Juneteenth holiday known as Juneteenth National Freedom Day by

remembering the impact of the trade of enslaved Africans in Virginia, during

the 246 years between 1619 and 1865 — and now the 400 years from 1619 to

2019 — and its legacy. Events are happening at the Main Street Train Station, the Manchester Docks and the African Burial Ground. You can learn more about the Symposium, Independence Day Our Way and Homage to the Ancestors events by clicking here.



