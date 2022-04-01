RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia division of environmentalist non-profit Keep America Beautiful is organizing a neighborhood clean-up event at the Diamond ahead of the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ opening day.

The clean-up will take place Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is the beginning of the Great Virginia Greenup, a series of similar community improvement events.

Cleaning supplies and a gift will be given to everyone who attends.

A list of Keep Virginia Beautiful’s other upcoming events can be found here.