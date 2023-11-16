RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 59th annual Craft + Design show is returning to Richmond’s Main Street Station this weekend.

Regular shopping hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19.

Specialty tickets are available for purchase for a preview party on Friday, Nov. 17 and a Rise + Shine brunch on Saturday morning.

The three-day craft show draws more than 10,000 shoppers and 150 artists from across the country, and all proceeds go towards educational and community programs at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond.

“One year into our organization we started a show,” Jordan Brown, executive director of Visual Arts Center of Richmond, told 8News. “It started as like a backyard tabletop craft show and grew and grew over the years to become this sort of museum quality, large scale event.”

This year’s featured artist is Angela Humes, a Philadelphia based ceramicist.

General admission tickets are $10, and can be bought on the official Craft + Design RVA website.