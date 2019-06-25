1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Kings Dominion offering 2 free tickets for active duty military, veterans

Community

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy Kings Dominion

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In honor of Independence Day, Kings Dominion is offering two free tickets for all active duty military members and veterans July 1-7.

The amusement park is also offering an additional extended fireworks display at 10 p.m. July 4. 

Kings Dominion will also be celebrating the final week of Grand Carnivale, a summertime event with a parade, nighttime street party, culinary creations and fireworks. The event is every day beginning at 5 p.m.

Either a DD214 or government issued ID will be accepted at the front gate. Discount tickets for friends and family can be purchased for just $29.99 with valid ID at the front gate or here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events