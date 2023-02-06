HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Good news arrived for those on the job hunt, as Kings Dominion plans to hire more than 2,500 workers for the spring and summer seasons.

“Our seasonal associates play such an important role in our mission of delivering amazing experiences to all of our guests,” said Bridgette Bywater, Kings Dominion vice president and general manager. “We’re proud to offer highly competitive wages and amazing perks, and a seasonal job at one of our parks can offer so much more than other workplaces.”

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company aims to fill a majority of these roles during a week-long hiring blitz, which will be held Feb. 18–24. It will be the largest-ever recruiting campaign by the amusement park’s parent company.

Among the positions needing to be filled are ride operators, food and beverage, lifeguards and aquatics, security and more.

Kings Dominion will make on-the-spot job offers at their Human Resources office from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on these dates:

Saturday, Feb. 18: Interviewing for all positions

Sunday, Feb. 19: Interviewing for Safety, Security and Admissions positions

Monday, Feb. 20: Interviewing for all positions

Tuesday, Feb. 21: Interviewing for Rides, Aquatics and Park Services positions

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Interviewing for Food & Beverage / Games & Merchandise positions

Thursday, Feb. 23: Interviewing for all positions

Friday, Feb. 24: Interviewing for all positions

According to Kings Dominion, hourly wages range from $15 to $20. Employees are able to receive different perks including, discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events, free meals and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.