DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Kings Dominion’s ‘Soak City’ waterpark is set to open this weekend — so guests are encouraged to come grab a lounge chair and enjoy the pools.

The waterpark opens Saturday, May 28, and is included in the amusement park admission. It is 20-acres and has nearly 30 water slides, splash pads, a wave pool and a winding lazy river.

For more information, visit Kings Dominion’s website.