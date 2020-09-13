Kroger hosts pet adoption event in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Kroger on Staples Mill Road in Henrico had more than just groceries stocked in their aisles on Saturday. Five dogs were available for adoption on-site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The “For Your Pets” adoption event featured an informational table run by the foster group MomsVA, coupon booklets for pet food and sample pet supplies.

MomsVA rescues dogs from rural areas of Virginia and takes care of them before they get adopted. Event coordinator Vickie Fahed says its great to see dogs go to a nice home.





“It is the most wonderful feeling ever,” Fahed said. “I get to meet everybody cause I do the home visits and the adoption team they work very hard in finding the best home.”

She says adoption rates have been rising since the COVID-19 pandemic spread in March.

