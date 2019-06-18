1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Kroger offering free pre-diabetes screenings through June 22

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC) Kroger is offering free pre-diabetes screenings at stores across the region.  People 18 and older can come into pharmacies and get their blood glucose checked and learn more about risk factors for pre-diabetes.   More than one out of every three adults have pre-diabetes and most don’t know they have it.   To get a free appointment, you can call 1-877-444-9689 or click here.  Don’t delay, the screenings will come to an end on June 22nd.  

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events