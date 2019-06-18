Kroger offering free pre-diabetes screenings through June 22

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC) Kroger is offering free pre-diabetes screenings at stores across the region. People 18 and older can come into pharmacies and get their blood glucose checked and learn more about risk factors for pre-diabetes. More than one out of every three adults have pre-diabetes and most don’t know they have it. To get a free appointment, you can call 1-877-444-9689 or click here. Don’t delay, the screenings will come to an end on June 22nd.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.