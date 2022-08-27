RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Saturday, Richmond celebrated the return of the Latin Jazz Festival and a music-filled end to summer.

Hundreds arrived at Dogwood Dell on Saturday, Aug. 27 for the 15th Annual Latin Jazz and Salsa Festival.

The event included food, vendors, and of course plenty of live music and dancing. Performing dancers even led workshops for the public to try out traditional styles of dance.

“We have acts from all over the world who come here just bring you a good feeling of what it’d feel like at a block party in the Bronx, but to bring in the culture that we have helped develop,” Festival coordinator Adalyn Diaz said. “There are so many things that fall into that culture so it’s just a big melting pot. It’s been great to experience it and bring it to RVA.”

The festival was the last summer event to be held at Dogwood Dell this year.