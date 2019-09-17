Law enforcement officers to swarm area Chick-Fil-A’s for Cops on the Coop

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)– Law Enforcement officers across RVA will be stepping up to raise money to support athletes with Special Olympics Virginia. It’s called Cops on the Coop. They will be collecting donations and helping celebrate those athletes at several different area Chick-Fil-a’s between September 23rd and 26th. You might even see officers up on the roof of the restaurants, flagging down drivers to stop by and donate!!

Here’s the list of where they will be holding on the Cops on the Coop events:

Sept. 23 8AM-8PM Westchester Commons 132 Schofield Dr. Midlothian, VA 23113

Sept. 24 7AM-7PM Parham 1529 N. Parham Rd. Richmond, VA 23229

Sept. 24 9AM-7PM Short Pump Crossing 3380 Pump Rd. Richmond, VA 23233

Sept. 25 7AM-7PM Willow Lawn 4920 W. Broad St. Richmond, VA 23230

Sept. 26 9AM-6PM Tuckernuck Plaza 9100 W. Broad St. Richmond, VA 23294

Sept. 26 11AM-6PM Short Pump Town Center 11800 W Broad St Ste 1008, Richmond, VA 23233

You can read more about the event here.