RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Step back in time with a Maymont Mansion tour!

Maymont is offering special holiday tours this season for residents to learn about the Gilded Age of Richmond’s history, and about the people who lived and worked at the mansion.

James and Sallie Dooley moved into the historic home in 1893, and the tour will allow visitors to step back in time to one of the family’s holiday celebrations.

“It basically takes them through as though they were a guest at one of the Dooley’s parties,” Krista Weatherford, Maymont director of programming told 8News. “So, they get a chance to come through and learn the history, but also a lot about the time period.”

The mansion is filled with historical pieces from across Central Virginia, both from the original Maymont house as well as a different Dooley property.

“So, 60% of the furnishings are original to Maymont, and then another 40% came from their second home, Swannanoa,” Weatherford explains. “So, some of the pieces are very elaborate; very large.”

The mansion not only includes glittering historical decorations, but more natural décor that is native to the Commonwealth.

“We use a lot of real greenery from the estate,” she said. “So, as you are walking through the estate, you’re actually seeing some of the greens that are found right here. Now, of course, in the home we don’t use real greenery, but it’s still very beautiful and very lush. A very holiday feeling.”

Tours are offered select days through January 1st. Ticket information can be found on Maymont’s website.