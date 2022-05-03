HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Henrico County will be displaying a light show for visitors in June, in celebration of LGBTQ-Plus Pride Month.

Starting Wednesday, June 1, the garden’s conservatory dome will be illuminated with rainbow colors at 8 p.m. Speakers will precede the occasion starting at 7 p.m.

“We invite and welcome people of all abilities, backgrounds, races, religions, ages, cultures, genders, and sexual identities as visitors, members, partners, volunteers and staff,” the Garden’s staff wrote on their website. “As an organization, we are committed to creating an inclusive, diverse, equitable and welcoming culture in which the contributions of all are valued, respected and appreciated.”

Visitors can access the event by purchasing admission tickets — $17 for adults and $8 for children — to the Garden. The event is free for all Garden members.

Those visiting can also look forward to seeing David Rogers’ Big Bugs sculptures throughout the gardens, and the Butterflies LIVE! exhibit. Both activities are included in general admission ticket prices.

The Garden is collaborating with Virginia Pride and its community partners for this event. For more information, visit the Garden’s website.