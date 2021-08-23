Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden offering free admission on Labor Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for something to do on Labor Day? The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is offering free admission on Sept. 6.

People can visit the gardens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including the RESTORE: The Power of Nature exhibits.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated is not required to wear a mask at the gardens. People who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear one indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.

Visitors can bring chairs and blankets with them but are not allowed to bring in food.