HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Visitors to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden will soon be able to enjoy a newly renovated version of one of the garden’s most popular attractions.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is planning two new projects in the Children’s Garden this spring — enhancements to the Klaus Family Tree House and a new WaterPlay area.

The tree house is currently under renovation and is expected to reopen on April 1. Recently, the Garden offered a sneak peak of the renovated tower.

Credit: Hourigan Group

Credit: Hourigan Group

Credit: Hourigan Group

Credit: Hourigan Group

Credit: Hourigan Group

The Klaus Family Tree House is 13 feet off the ground and can be accessed through a series of sloping ramps. At the top, visitors can get a bird’s-eye view of the lake and garden exhibits below.

The new WaterPlay area in the Children’s Garden is expected to open in May. The Garden is planning to open this area during warm months as a place for kids to cool off in refreshing fountains and sprays.

During renovation of the area, access to certain parts of the Children’s Garden is limited.