RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Library of Virginia has released a new multimedia exhibition highlighting Indigenous history.

‘Indigenous Perspectives’ is free to the public and is said to allow people to explore the voices and experiences of Virginia’s tribal communities and the vital role the culture plays across the region.

Video interviews with citizens of Virginia tribes, archival records from the library’s collections along with objects obtained from the tribes are all featured in the exhibition. Some objects include eel pots, regalia and quilts — all said to reflect the traditions and culture of the tribes.

“We have a generation coming up starting to show interest in the background, where we came from. [They] want to learn the history,” said Chief Gerald Stewart of the Chickahominy, Eastern Division.

‘Indigenous Perspectives’ special exhibit at the Library of Virginia (Photo: William Berksteiner/ 8News)

Library administrators say the history of Indigenous people was introduced at the point of contact with European colonists — following their disappearance, there are said to be assumptions that Indigenous people became extinct.

The voices and experiences of tribal members will play a key role in the historic display as tribe leaders say the history of Indigenous people is passed through word of mouth and there are no written records.

“If we can take a European record and analyze it from a different perspective, we can make sense of our story and we can adjust [it] to give it our perspective,” said Chief Lynette Allston of the Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia.

The exhibition will run from Dec. 5, 2023, through Aug. 17, 2024.