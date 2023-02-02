RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With February now here, Black History Month is in full effect! Take a look at some local events hosted throughout the Metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities area and beyond to celebrate Black history and culture.

Black Excellence Exhibition

The Black Excellence Exhibition will feature works by local Black artists, as well as musical performances and live woodblock printing.

Where : Petersburg Community Resiliency Hub, 464 Byrne St., Petersburg, 23803

: Petersburg Community Resiliency Hub, 464 Byrne St., Petersburg, 23803 When: Friday, Feb. 3, 6 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3, 6 to 10 p.m. Cost: $10, tickets can be bought online here

Black History Museum new exhibition

“Forging Freedom, Justice and Equality, a Survey of the History of the Black Experience in Virginia” opened in Sections of the exhibit focus on antebellum life before the Civil War, faith, educational institutions, business initiatives, Black leaders in the military and the achievements of individuals in arts, sports and entertainment.

Where: Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia — 122 West Leigh Street, Richmond

Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia — 122 West Leigh Street, Richmond When: Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: Adults: $10, children: $6, students: $8, children under four are free

Lecture: Dismal Freedom

A lecture offered in-person and online on the lives of the maroons — people who had emancipated themselves from enslavement and settled beyond the reach of enslavers — living in the Great Dismal Swamp and their struggles for freedom.

Where: Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Richmond

Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Richmond When: Feb. 16 at noon

Feb. 16 at noon Cost: In-person — Adults: $10, students: $5. Virtual: Free

African American Read-In

Walk through galleries at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts while listening to live prose and poetry read aloud by community leaders, paired with prominent African American literature and art.

Where: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond When: Thu, Feb 23, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Thu, Feb 23, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost: Free

Jamestown Settlement, Yorktown present special programs for Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown will present gallery exhibits and special events that showcase the experiences of Africans and African Americans in early America throughout February.

Where: Williamsburg

Williamsburg When: Events daily throughout February

Events daily throughout February Cost: Admission tickets can be purchased online or in person.

Colonial Williamsburg celebrates Black History Month with special tours and programs

Colonial Williamsburg is celebrating Black History Month with programming and special events that explore the lives of the enslaved and free Black residents that made up over half of Williamsburg’s population in the 18th century.

Where: Williamsburg

Williamsburg When: Events daily throughout February

Events daily throughout February Cost: Admission tickets can be purchased online or in person.

Hampton Black History Site Pass

The new Hampton Black History Site Pass will allow Hampton visitors to access descriptions and unique information at the Fort Monroe Visitor & Education Center, The First Africans Historical Marker, The Emancipation Oak, Tucker Family Cemetery and more.

Check out how you can download your pass online here.