RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While Dec. 21 marks the first day of winter, many people start celebrating the holiday season early with lights, ornament-covered trees and other fun festivities for everyone to enjoy.

8News has compiled a list of holiday events in the Richmond area for anyone to enjoy, whether it’s earlier or later in the season.

RVA Illuminates 2023

Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

Located at Kanawha Plaza, East Canal Street

Free event

Join the 8News team as we light up Richmond’s beautiful skyline once again, spreading our brightest holiday cheer on air Dec. 1.

The crowds at Kanawha Plaza bundled up and ready to watch the lights go up on the Richmond skyline for RVA Illuminates. Credit: Tyler Thrasher/8News.

8News’ Deanna Allbrittin and Eric Philips on the ground covering 2022’s RVA Illuminates. Credit: Tyler Thrasher/8News.

Good Morning Richmond’s Delaney Hall and John Rogers on the ground covering 2022’s RVA Illuminates. Credit: Tyler Thrasher/8News.

Skyline lit up after RVA Illuminates in 2022

Craft and Design’s Contemporary Craft Show

Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 19, times vary

Located on Main Street Station, 1500 E. Main St.

Tickets start at $10 and can be bought here

A contemporary craft show produced by the Visual Arts Center of Richmond with lots of art to view and purchase from over 150 artists from across the country. Awards will be presented for designated art mediums, design and craft materials.

Holiday Pet Photos at Quirk

Sunday, Nov. 19, times vary

Located at Quirk Hotel, 201 W. Broad St.

Registration ends Nov. 15

Tickets are $50 per photo session time slot, tickets sold here.

Don’t forget to send a photo of your furry friend in that family holiday card! Beloved Pet and Equine Photography are having holiday photo sessions for your pet as a benefit for FETCH a Cure! There will also be a scavenger hunt available for pets to sniff out prizes in-store.

Studio Two Three Winter Market

Saturday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Dec. 24, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at Studio Two Three, 109 W. 15th St.

Free to attend, fees for shopping

​Need a last-minute gift? Studio Two Three is hosting a winter market with art and trinkets handmade by local artists. Show support with a warm welcome to Studio Two Three in their new location in Manchester.

A Shockoe Sessions Live! Christmas at the Hippodrome

Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Located at the Hippodrome Theater, 528 N. 2nd St.

Tickets range from $20 to $35, they can be bought here

Not everyone likes a Silent Night! Shockoe Records is hosting A Shockoe Sessions Live! Christmas party with rockin’ tunes given by local musicians. It’s an event catered to everyone who can handle loud decibel sounds. A portion of CD and Ticket sales will be donated to Feed More, and food donation boxes will be available at the event.

Merry Midtown Holiday Celebration at Libbie Mill

Friday, Nov. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Located at Libbie Mill East Boulevard

Free event, fees for shopping

Libbie Mill is hosting its final event of the year with a holiday celebration that includes free horse carriage rides, local vendors and treats from local RVA food trucks such as Latin Quarter and Grateful Grill.

The Evergreen Holiday Pop-Up Bar

Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, to Jan. 6, 2024, at 4 p.m.

Located at 305 W. Broad St.

Reservations open Tuesday, Nov. 14

Is it Birdie’s, or a plane? No, it’s The Evergreen! Birdie’s — an oyster, coffee and wine bar on Broad Street — is transforming itself into the local-favorite holiday pop-up bar The Evergreen. A new festive cocktail menu will be available for guests to enjoy as garland, trees with oyster decor and ornaments of many sizes adorn the restaurant.

Birdie’s holiday pop-up bar, The Evergreen, is located at 305 W. Broad Street in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/ WRIC-8News)

Birdie’s holiday pop-up bar, The Evergreen, is located at 305 W. Broad Street in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/ WRIC-8News)

Birdie’s holiday pop-up bar, The Evergreen, is located at 305 W. Broad Street in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/ WRIC-8News)

Birdie’s holiday pop-up bar, The Evergreen, is located at 305 W. Broad Street in Richmond (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/ WRIC-8News)

Tredegar Tree Lighting Ceremony

Thursday, Nov. 30, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Located at the American Civil War Museum, 490 Tredegar Street

Free event

​With the sound of bells ringing, watch the first tree lighting hosted by The American Civil War Museum. A handbell performance will be given by The James River Ringers’ Handbell Choir.

Holiday Cheers at Richmond Makers Market

Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, from noon to 6 p.m.

Located at Basic Beer Co., 212 W. 6th St.

Free event, fees for shopping

Grab a beer and check out candles, clothing and art made by over 35 local businesses at the Richmond Makers Market. There will be food available from restaurants Billy Pie and Intergalactic Tacos. Dogs are welcome too!

Richmond Ballet: The Nutcracker

Dec. 8 to Dec. 23, times vary

Located at Dominion Energy Center for Performing Arts, 600 E. Grace St.

Tickets start at $25 and can be bought at the box office or here

Why have visions of sugar plums dancing in your head when you can go see it? The Richmond Ballet is running its 17th performance of The Nutcracker with live instrumental music performed by the Richmond Symphony.

Annual Boat Parade of Lights

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.

Located at Richmond’s Intermediate Terminal, 3101 Wharf Street

Free event

Watch beautifully decorated boats light up the James River as they sail along the riverfront in a parade of colors.

King’s Dominion Winterfest

Friday, Nov. 17 to Dec. 31, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Located at 16000 Theme Park Way in Doswell

Tickets start from $32.99 and can be bought here

King’s Dominion is serving a winter wonderland this year with shining lights and over 450 Christmas trees decorating the park. Guests can partake in festive activities such as ice skating, horse carriage rides, cookie decorating and crafts. Listen to live music as holiday characters roam throughout the park. Seasonal treats will also be available, including gingerbread and candy cane-flavored funnel cakes.