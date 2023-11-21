RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many parades will light up local roads this December in a celebration of the winter holidays.
8News has compiled a list of holiday parades around the Richmond area.
Mechanicsville Christmas Parade
- On Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.
- The parade will start at Signal Hill Road and will go through Strain Avenue, Hillis Way, Atlee Road, Business Route 360 and end on Elm Drive.
Prince George’s Christmas Parade
- On Saturday, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m.
- The parade will begin on the 6600 block of Courthouse Road.
Amelia County’s Christmas Parade
- On Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.
- The parade will begin at the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) on 16130 Goodes Bridge Road.
- It will travel down Goodes Bridge Road, turn left onto Amelia Street, right onto Church Street and then around the courthouse square on Washington Street and Court Street. The parade will end on Virginia Street.
Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
- On Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10:15 a.m.
- The parade will begin on Broad Street and travel eastbound to 7th Street near the Richmond Coliseum.
Hopewell’s Christmas Parade
- On Sunday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.
- The parade will start on 327 Cavalier Square and go through 15th Street, City Point Road and Main Street before its destination at the Ashford Civic Plaza.
Williamsburg’s Christmas Parade
- On Sunday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.
- The parade’s route will be announced closer to the parade date. Those who want to participate can sign up for notifications here.
Colonial Heights Christmas Parade
- On Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.
- The parade will begin on the Boulevard and this year’s theme is ‘rockin’ around the Christmas tree.’
Varina Big Toy Parade in Henrico
- On Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.
- The parade will start at the River Bend Estates Drive and will travel to its destination at Osborne Park and Boat Landing.
Richmond’s Annual Boat Parade of Lights
- Saturday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.
- Located at Richmond’s Intermediate Terminal, 3101 Wharf Street.
- The parade will start at Rockettes Landing and finishing at Osbourne Landing.
Chester Christmas Parade
- On Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.
- The parade will begin at the Chester YMCA, 3011 W. Hundred Road, travel down Route 10 and end at the intersection of Harrowgate Road.
Dinwiddie County Christmas Parade
- On Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.
- The parade will start at Dinwiddie County Middle School, 11608 Courthouse Road, and end at the Dinwiddie County Government Complex, 14010 Boydton Plank Road.