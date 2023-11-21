RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many parades will light up local roads this December in a celebration of the winter holidays.

8News has compiled a list of holiday parades around the Richmond area.

On Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.

The parade will start at Signal Hill Road and will go through Strain Avenue, Hillis Way, Atlee Road, Business Route 360 and end on Elm Drive.

On Saturday, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m.

The parade will begin on the 6600 block of Courthouse Road.

On Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.

The parade will begin at the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) on 16130 Goodes Bridge Road.

It will travel down Goodes Bridge Road, turn left onto Amelia Street, right onto Church Street and then around the courthouse square on Washington Street and Court Street. The parade will end on Virginia Street.

On Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10:15 a.m.

The parade will begin on Broad Street and travel eastbound to 7th Street near the Richmond Coliseum.

On Sunday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.

The parade will start on 327 Cavalier Square and go through 15th Street, City Point Road and Main Street before its destination at the Ashford Civic Plaza.

On Sunday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.

The parade’s route will be announced closer to the parade date. Those who want to participate can sign up for notifications here.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

The parade will begin on the Boulevard and this year’s theme is ‘rockin’ around the Christmas tree.’

On Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.

The parade will start at the River Bend Estates Drive and will travel to its destination at Osborne Park and Boat Landing.

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.

Located at Richmond’s Intermediate Terminal, 3101 Wharf Street.

The parade will start at Rockettes Landing and finishing at Osbourne Landing.

On Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

The parade will begin at the Chester YMCA, 3011 W. Hundred Road, travel down Route 10 and end at the intersection of Harrowgate Road.