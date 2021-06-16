LIST: Juneteenth events happening in Central Virginia

The Juneteenth flag, commemorating the day that slavery ended in the U.S., flies in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Juneteenth is just around the corner and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday across Central Virginia.

Juneteenth is a commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865 the last of the enslaved people in Texas were told that slavery had been abolished and that they were free.

Back in October, Virginia lawmakers passed legislation marking June 19, a state holiday. On Tuesday, the Senate unanimously passed a bill to make Juneteenth a national holiday. The House then also passed a bill for the federal holiday on Wednesday, which is now on it’s way to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Here’s a list of events commemorating the holiday:

Celebrate Juneteenth at the Jamestown Settlement Saturday, June 19 at 2 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of reflection, performance, music and interpretive dance to mark the end of slavery in the United States.



Juneteenth: Emancipation and Celebration Facebook Live Wednesday, June 16 at 7:00 p.m. The Fragments of Freedom Theatre Productions presents “Juneteenth: Emancipation and Celebration through Spoken Word Theatre and Music,” featuring the talents of spoken word artists and award-winning soul/R&B artist K’bana Blaq.



Elgeba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth: A Freedom Celebration Sunday, June 27, from 1 to 6 p.m. African Burial Ground, Broad & 15th Streets, Richmond, Virginia The Elgeba Folklore Society is celebrating its 25th anniversary event. The anniversary event will feature a variety of performances and speakers at Richmond’s African Burial Ground.



‘Love and Legacy” Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration Saturday, June 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. Byrd Park, The Landing at Fountain Lake Richmond leaders and organizations will hold this event to give Richmond residents a place to heal, be inspired and heal from the trauma stemming from the pandemic and the murder of George Floyd. The event will include food truck vendors, children’s activities, music, dance and other entertainment.



Juneteenth: Freedom Day hosted by St. Peter’s and St. John’s Episcopal churches Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. St. Peter’s and St. John’s Episcopal Churches: 1719 N. 22nd Street, 2401 East Broad Street This day long event will feature a march, a blessing, songs and prayer.



Juneteenth in the Park Pocahontas State Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be educational activities, time for reflection and fun activities. People attending the park can visit food trucks, view entertainment acts, shop from vendors and participate in self-guided activities.



Chesterfield County Public Library story walks

Five StoryWalks are planned for Juneteenth weekend. People can come during park hours to take a walk and read a picture book. All Different Now’ by Angela Johnson Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road, Richmond Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road, Petersburg ‘Juneteenth Jamboree’ by Carole Boston Weatherford River City Sportsplex (back fields), 13030 Genito Road, Midlothian ‘Juneteenth for Mazie’ by Floyd Cooper Central Library, 7051 Lucy Corr Blvd, Chesterfield Midlothian Mines Park, 13301 N Woolridge Road, Midlothian



Sounds of Freedom Celebration at Virginia Union University Saturday, June 19 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. VUU’s Hovey Field Grammy Award-Winning Gospel Artist Hezekiah Walker will join the Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music to host Virginia Union University’s Juneteenth Celebration.



Saturday Salutations: Juneteenth Celebration for All hosted by Ram Bhagat Saturday, June 19 from 99 to 10:30 a.m. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Pre-registration required for this limited capacity event; register at www.projectyogarichmond.org/classes.

