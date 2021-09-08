LIST: Local ceremonies honoring 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that changed the nation and the world. Organizations across Central Virginia are honoring those who lost their lives on that tragic day.
8News compiled a list of local events memorializing the day.
Virginia War Memorial
- Eyewitness to History: September 11, 2001
- When: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10
- Where: Online
- Details: Clarence Singleton, a retired member of the New York City Fire Department and U.S. military veteran, will talk about his experience at the Twin Towers during the terrorist attack.
- Patriot Day: 20th Anniversary
- When: 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 11
- Where: The Virignia War Memorial
- Details: The memorial will hold an outdoor ceremony at the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater folled by an indoor book reading in Russell Scott Hall.
New Kent 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony
- When: 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10
- Where: The steps of the New Kent County Courthouse on 12002 Courthouse Circle
- Details: This ceremony will be held by New Kent Sheriff’s Office and New Kent Fire-Rescue and Emergency Management. Light refreshments will be served afterwards.
The National Fallen Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs
- When: 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 11
- Where: City Stadium on 3201 Maplewood Ave.
- Details: This stair climb meant to hontor the firefighters that lost their lives on September 11. Firefighters across the country will climb the equivilant of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. You can donate to famililes of local fallen firefighers online here.
Goochland County commemorations
- Annual service in memory of the First Responders
- When: 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11
- Where: Goochland County Courthouse Station 5 on 2710 Fairground Road
- Details: The county’s first responders will gather to conduct a service honoring reading the names of emmbers of the FDNY, NYPD, Port Authority of NYNJ, and NYC-EMS who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks.
- Community ceremony
- When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11
- Where: Goochland County FireRescue Manakin Station 1 on 180 River Road
- Details: This will be a “moving tribute” held at the site of the the Goochland County Memorial to September 11, 2001.
Colonial Williamsburg commemorative ceremony
- When: 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11
- Where: The stesps of the Courthouse in Colonial Williamsburg
- Details: There will be a drum candace performed by a member of The Colonial Williamsburg Fifes & Drums, music, prayers and reflections by community leaders.
Remembering 9/11 at Evergreen Cemetery
- When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 11
- Where: Evergreen Cemetery on 50 Evergreen Road
- Details: In honor of those whodied in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, this event will be filling oles near gravestones and cleaning up the historic African American cemetery’s grounds.
9/11 at Richmond Raceway
- When: Saturday, Sept. 11
- Where: The Richmond Raceway
- Details: Throughout the weekend, the Richmond Raceway will be honoring the 20th anniversary of the 2001terrorist attacks. Commemorations will include displays honoring those who lost their lives, a charity auction supporting the 9/11 Museum & Memorial and teams racing with memorial deal on their cars.
5th Annual 9/11 Remeberance Ride
- When: 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12
- Where: Starting at the Prince Goerge County Fride Department Company 1 at 6500 Courthouse Road
- Details: The Red Nights International Motorcycle Club Virginia 8 will hold a breif blessing followed by the national anthem. The ride will kick off at 9:11 a.m. through Prince George, Sussex, Surry and Dinwiddie Counties. You can resiger online here.
Is there an event happening not on this list? Email us at news@wric.com.