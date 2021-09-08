LIST: Local ceremonies honoring 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- We will start the morning off with partly sunny skies and it will be a very warm and humid day as our high temperatures climb into the upper 80s. During the afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop and we could see some of those contain some quick heavy downpours and possibly some gusty winds the best time frame for those thunderstorms to develop is after 2:00 p.m. and they will continue into this evening and the overnight.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue for this evening and overnight tonight night but most of the heavy activity will end by 10:00 p.m. Our overnight lows will fall back into the middle to upper 60s.