RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today, citizens across the United States and here locally will be taking time out of their day to honor and remember the thousands killed more than two decades ago on Sept. 11, 2001.

Commemorations to honor the fallen, first responders and troops involved in the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil stretch across the U.S. from the attack sites — at New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania — beyond.

All Virginia flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on 9/11 in memory of the lives lost.

8News compiled a list of local events memorializing the day.

Richmond

Virginia War Memorial

In Richmond, The Virginia War Memorial will be hosting the Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. at the Shrine of Memory at 621 South Belvidere Street.

The annual ceremony is free to attend. Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 10:45 a.m. Virginia and U.S. Coast Guard veteran, and current sheriff of Chesterfield County, Karl Leonard, will be the keynote speaker.

Free parking at the Virginia War Memorial surface lots and parking deck will be available.

FBI Richmond

Last week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Richmond field office honored victims of the 9/11 attacks with a walk of solidarity — the FBI Richmond 3000.

Goochland County – Fire and Rescue

Goochland County Fire and Rescue will be hosting two remembrance events on Monday, Sept. 11.

At 9:45 a.m., members of Goochland’s first responder community will gather at Fire-Rescue Station 5, 2710 Fairground Road, to hold an annual service in memory of the first responders.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the evening ceremony, held at 7 p.m. at Fire-Rescue Station 1, 180 River Road West. The ceremony will be held at the site of the Goochland County Memorial to Sept. 11, 2001, a memorial constructed with pieces of steel from the twin towers in New York City.

New Kent County

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to join in together on the steps of the county courthouse for a ceremony to pay their respects to the civilians, troops and members of fire and emergency services and law enforcement who were killed on the tragic day. The ceremony begins at 8 a.m. at 12001 Courthouse Circle.

Is there an event happening not on this list? Email us at news@wric.com.