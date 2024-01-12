RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Monday, Jan. 15, we honor the life and legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service nationwide.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated annually on the second Monday of January, focusing on civil rights issues, the promotion of change and the call to public service.

Take a look at some events that are going on in the Greater Richmond community.

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

Rise Against Hunger: MLK Day of Service Volunteer Meal Packaging

Honoring Dr. King’s legacy, community volunteers will gather to pack 30,000 meals to help tackle food insecurity. The packaged meals will then be sent to people facing hunger all over the world.

2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond, Va. 23220

Monday, Jan. 15 — 2:30-5 p.m.

University of Richmond

Community Conversations

This event will provide the opportunity to engage in conversations across differences. Facilitators will offer their perspectives and then invite those participating into the discussion. Registration for this event is required.

Monday, Jan. 15 — Multiple times and locations on campus

DIY Service Project

Participants will create blankets for the Elk Hill Group Home, as well as community support bags for Peter Paul. No registration is required, all are welcome to join.

Tyler Haynes Commons, Room 305

Monday, Jan. 15 — 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Panel Discussion: Commitment to Humanity: The Church as a Movement for Inclusive Action

Panelists will speak about how faith communities have been and continue to be important keys to social movements. UR professor Lauranett Lee will facilitate a panel with Rev. Benjamin Campbell, Rev. Dr. Faith B. Harris and George C. Lyons Jr.

Robins Center, Spider Hall

Thursday, Jan. 18 — 6-7 p.m.

A Beloved Community Gathering

This event features a keynote address by Judge Roger L. Gregory, musical performances and a reception will follow afterward.

Cannon Memorial Chapel

Tuesday, Jan. 23 — 4-5 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth University

VCU Health Martin Luther King Jr. Community Walk and Celebration

This event will start with a walk that will begin from outside of Children’s Hospital of Richmond on East Broad Street to the Hermes A. Kontos Medical Sciences Building auditorium. Afterward, there will be a celebration with music from a VCU choir and a keynote from several speakers.