The Hill of Heroes display at the Virginia War Memorial.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Monday, May 29 is Memorial Day, when U.S. military personnel who have died during service are honored, mourned and remembered.

Across Central Virginia, there will be several events to honor the lives of those who gave their lives in service to their country.

Memorial Day at the Virginia War Memorial

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will be hosting The 67th Annual Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond on Monday, May 29, 2023 at 11 a.m.

After the ceremony, there will be an on-site for a concert by the Richmond Cadet Alumni Band and Friends beginning at 2 p.m.

If you would like to lay a wreath in the Shrine of Memory at the end of the ceremony, you can register with War Memorial staffers before the ceremony.

The ceremony will be streamed online at the Virginia War Memorial Facebook page.

Chesterfield’s Memorial Day Ceremony

Chesterfield County will hold a Memorial Day ceremony beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 29. Due to a high chance of rain on Monday, the ceremony will be held inside at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Building Exhibition Hall at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, located at 10300 Courthouse Road.

The ceremony will include the tolling of the Historic 1917 Courthouse Bell, a presentation of wreaths, and a live reenactment of the changing of the guard by the Chesterfield Honor Guard. Chesterfield will also unveil a replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider during this year’s ceremony.

The keynote speaker for the day will be Army veteran Col. Stephan Ruppel-Lee.

Sandston Memorial Day Parade

Head to the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Beulah Road in Sandston at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 29 to catch the beginning of the Memorial Day Parade.

The parade will disband at North Confederate Avenue, and then beginning at 2 p.m. there will be a block party at the Sandston Recreation Area on JB Finley Street with live music, activities and exhibitor booths.

Memorial Day Remembrance at Pamplin Park

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier in Petersburg will offer Memorial Day programming from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 29. Activities include a speaker, artillery firing, the presentation of the colors, battlefield tours, a Civil War camp life demonstration and a film presentation.

All Memorial Day programming is included with regular museum admission.